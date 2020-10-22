PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died Thursday night following a crash along Interstate 5 in north Portland, according to police.
At around 9:24 p.m., officers were called out to a crash on southbound I-5 at the Rose Parks Boulevard ramp. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a motorcycle rider crashed into a sign post.
The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said an investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck the sign.
Traffic on southbound I-5 was temporarily blocked due to the crash investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash can contact Officer Garrett Dow at Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-5070.
Police said this was the 45th traffic death investigation by the Major Crash Team in 2020.
On a bike..at a high rate of speed, in an urban setting with traffic, all it takes is one unaware driver to make a sudden lane change..one slight contact to the bike, and it's over.
