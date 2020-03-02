HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Sunday evening in Hillsboro.
At around 8:40 p.m., officers were called out to a crash on Northeast 15th Avenue between Northeast Griffin Oaks Street and Northeast Jones Farm Parkway.
Police said a motorcyclist heading southbound lost control and struck a tree and a utility pole.
The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team assisted with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
