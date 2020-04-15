PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon.
Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
A motorcyclist was located at the scene with injuries and rushed to an area hospital. Police said the motorcyclist, who has not been identified, later died from their injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene.
Police said investigators later arrested the suspect, identified as Pavel Vasilyevich Krechko, in Troutdale.
Krechko was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver - felony, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver - misdemeanor.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Krechko will be in court on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
