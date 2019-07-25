PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person has died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Portland Thursday morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Northeast Alderwood Road and Northeast 82nd Avenue.
Police said the operator of a motorcycle was taken to an area hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
The Major Crash Team has responded to the scene.
Northeast Alderwood Road will be closed in both directions from NE 82nd Avenue to NE Cascade Parkway during the crash investigation.
#BreakingNews @PortlandPolice on scene of a motorcycle crash on NE Alderwood just past NE 82nd Av. Rider suffered life-threatening injuries. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/lsPxssCOba— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) July 25, 2019
No other details have been released at this time.
