PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a motorcyclist died early Wednesday morning after he fled from a traffic stop and later crashed near an intersection in northeast Portland.
At around 1:35 a.m., a Port of Portland police officer attempted to stop a motorcyclist near Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast Airport Way, but the motorcyclist did not stop.
Police said Port of Portland officers later located the crashed motorcycle near the intersection of Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Airport Way.
The operator of the motorcycle, a man who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Major Crash Team responded to assist with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.
Police said this is the 36th traffic-related death within the city of Portland this year.
