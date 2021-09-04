SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist died in a crash in South Salem on Friday, according to Salem Police Department.
The crash happened near Fairway Drive and Lexington Circle Southwest just before 7 p.m. SPD said the first officer to arrived attempted CPR on the motorcyclist before paramedics arrived. The rider, identified as 41-year-old David Patrick Lewallen, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an initial investigation, Lewallen was driving south on Fairway Drive when he lost control near Lexington Circle, left the roadway and struck several objects. No other injuries were reported.
Salem Police Traffic Team is investigating the crash.
