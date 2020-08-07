HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist died in crash on TV Highway in Hillsboro on Friday, according to Hillsboro police.
The crash happened on Southeast Tualatin Highway near Southeast 32 Avenue at 2:38 p.m. Police say a motorcyclist traveling east on TV Highway crashed into a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado as it pulled out of a driveway and attempted to turn left.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. The woman driving the truck was not injured, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.
Southeast TV Highway was closed for about three and a half hours while the crash was investigated and has since reopened.
No other information was provided at the time of the release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
