PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person died early Monday morning after a crash in north Portland, and their death appeared to happen during a street racing event, police said.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded around 12:51 a.m. to a crash in the 6200 block of North Marine Drive.
At the scene, police learned that a motorcycle had crashed into a Mercedes sedan.
The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said. Their identity has not been released.
Police did not report any other injuries.
PPB said the deadly crash took place during a reported illegal street racing event in the area with about 350 people present.
Investigators believe speed was likely a factor in the crash, and that both the Mercedes and motorcycle may have been involved in speed racing.
The driver of the Mercedes, identified as Raphael Andres Orozco, 19, of Portland, was cited for reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Officer Phillip Maynard at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3809, or Sgt. Ty Engstrom at Ty.Engstrom@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2224.
(4) comments
Use to be fun, until all the drag strips and tracks were closed down.
Calling Dr.Darwin, Calling Dr. Darwin.
So, "about 350 people" at 12:21 am, huh? But...but, don't some of them have to go to work on Monday morning? guess not...
Yeah..that was worth it. Street racing morons.
