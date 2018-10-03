Police: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-5 at Interstate Bridge

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man suffered serious, life-threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday night on southbound Interstate 5 at the Interstate Bridge, Portland police said.
At 10:46 p.m., officers and Washington State Patrol responded to the crash scene.
When they arrived, they found a man lying on the roadway who was seriously injured. Police described his injuries as life-threatening. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
Police said preliminary information suggested the man was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle and traveling south when he collided with a Nissan Sentra that had slowed due to construction zone traffic congestion.
During the crash response, I-5 southbound was reduced to one lane at the scene.
Police said the driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
No one has been cited or arrested at this point in the crash investigation, police said.
Police believe intoxication was a factor in the crash.
The current condition of the man is not known. He has not been identified by police.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.
