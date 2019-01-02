Police: Motorcyclist who fell off bike on I-205 dies from injuries

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist from Washington state is dead after he was rushed to a Portland-area hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday night, according to Portland police.
48-year-old Jimmie O. Luff, of Tacoma, died at the hospital Tuesday of his injuries.
Police say the crash occurred on Interstate 205 just north of Northeast Glisan Street.
Officers believe Luff was traveling north on the road when he rear-ended a vehicle. Police say he fell off his bike and was hit by multiple vehicles.
Northbound I-205 north of Northeast Glisan Street was closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.
The bureau’s Major Crash Team continues to investigate; there have been no arrests or citations issued in relation to the investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Traffic Investigation Unit Officer Phillip Maynard at 503-823-2216 or Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.
