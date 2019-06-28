PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are informing the public that multiple demonstrations are planned throughout downtown Portland on Saturday.
There are no permits for street marches associated with the demonstrations. Police also said they are not aware of any planned marches, but people are advised to be aware of the potential for blocked traffic downtown Saturday afternoon.
The demonstrations are scheduled to begin around noon.
Police have not released any details regarding the nature of the rallies.
It is believed they will take place at Pioneer Courthouse Square, Chapman Square and Waterfront Park.
There will be officers in the areas of the demonstrations, as needed, to keep the peace, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
“The intent of law enforcement during these and all demonstration events is to provide a safe environment for all participants and non-participants to ensure the peaceful exercise of the First Amendment. Acts of violence and property damage are not protected under the First Amendment and people who participate in such may be subject to immediate arrest or citation on Saturday, or at a later time after additional investigation. Persons attending any of the events should not bring any weapons or items that can be used as weapons to any of the events,” according to a bureau statement.
Nearly one year ago to the day, dueling protests in downtown Portland led police to declare that situation a riot.
