HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - A suspect accused of firing multiple rounds in downtown Hood River was found dead on Saturday, according to Hood River Police.
Officers responded to reports of someone yelling and throwing fireworks in the 100 block of State Street just after 3:17 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man running with a shotgun. Despite multiple commands by police, the suspect continued to run through downtown and fired numerous rounds at streetlights as he ran away.
The Hood River County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Patrol, The Dalles City Police and Sherman County Sheriff's Office were called to assist in searching for the suspect, later identified as Herbert Victor Blount, 38, of Tyrone, GA. Blount was spotted near Sherman and 7th Street, where he continued to fire rounds where he struck a deputy with shotgun pellets but was not injured.
At 5:41 a.m., Blount was located by a sheriff's office plane on the Indian Creek Trail. He was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to HRPD.
HRPD said no shots were fired by law enforcement in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hood River Police Detective Erin Mason 541-387-5256.
