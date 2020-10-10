Shooting in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Multiple people where shot in near the Hillsboro Airport on Friday, according to Hillsboro police. 

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on northeast Barberry Drive near 17th Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

Police did not released any information about their conditions or the circumstances of the shooting.

There is no threat to the public and the Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating.

(1) comment

Lee Gregory
Lee Gregory

Where is the brave new civilian BLM investigator division that was supposed to happen when the police were defunded ?

Hiding?

