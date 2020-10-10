HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Multiple people where shot in near the Hillsboro Airport on Friday, according to Hillsboro police.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired on northeast Barberry Drive near 17th Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.
Significant police presence here at NE Barberry and NE 17 in Hillsboro. Reports of a shooting but were waiting on more information. Will update when I get it. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/GeosbSmz7W— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) October 10, 2020
Police did not released any information about their conditions or the circumstances of the shooting.
There is no threat to the public and the Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating.
(1) comment
Where is the brave new civilian BLM investigator division that was supposed to happen when the police were defunded ?
Hiding?
