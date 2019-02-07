CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A naked man was found dead along the Washougal River Saturday and has been identified by police.
The male was identified as 43-year-old John Mullenmeister of Minnesota.
Officers said Mullenmeister was located near the river in medical distress.
He was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment where he later died.
Police said an autopsy was performed and there were no obvious signs of homicidal violence.
The death was investigated by Clark County Major Crimes unit and does not appear to be criminal in nature.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
