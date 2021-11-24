PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified the person who died after a shooting in northeast Portland on Tuesday.
At 10:04 p.m. officers were sent to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1300 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue. When officers arrived they found an adult male victim, identified as 32-year-old David Sanders, who appeared to be shot.
Sanders was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause and manner of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.
The suspect or suspects left the scene and have not been located.
If anyone has information about this case they're asked to please contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0433.