GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help identifying two persons of interest after they say a car was stolen from dealership in Gladstone.
The 2011 blue Dodge Charger was stolen from Carz Planet in the 19100 block of Southeast Mcloughlin Boulevard Monday just before 9 a.m.
The Charger has a chrome grill and, at the time of the theft, had a “Carz Planet” advertisement plant and plate frame on it, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Gladstone Police Department at 503-655-8211.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.