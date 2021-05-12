PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help locating a man last seen near Legacy Emanuel Medical Center early Wednesday morning.
Police said Ray Embree, 53, had been in the hospital, located at 2801 North Gantenbein Avenue, for over a month following a motorcycle crash. Due to his injuries, police said he functions at a low-level of cognition, cannot care for himself, and may become confused.
Embree is described as about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 220 pounds, bald with a gray goatee, and has a tattoo under his right ear. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark hospital-scrub pants and dark shoes.
Police said Embree is not carrying money or identification.
Anyone who sees Embree is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-127512.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.