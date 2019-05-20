PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say neighbors caught an armed car prowler in northeast Portland.
It happened around 3 a.m. Monday near Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast Ainsworth Street.
Video shows the suspect sitting in the back of a patrol car and appearing to take a nap after the arrest.
Witnesses say neighbors saw the man with a gun trying to break into a truck. Police say they stopped him and help him until police arrived at the scene. No one was hurt.
