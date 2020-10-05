PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Six people were arrested during a protest and march throughout downtown Portland on Sunday.
A group gathered at Tom McCall Waterfront Park and began marching at around 9:45 p.m. to the new Multnomah County Courthouse, located at 1200 Southwest 1st Avenue.
Verbal warnings were given by police to the group not to vandalize the building or block traffic in the street.
According to police, a few people spray painted the building and at least one arrest was made.
Just saw one arrest. pic.twitter.com/PMismEuTZ9— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) October 5, 2020
Police said a support van drove the wrong way on a one-way street and then blocked traffic. The vehicle was stopped and towed.
The group then marched to the Central Precinct, located at 1111 Southwest 2nd Avenue. Police said some buildings were vandalized and more arrests were made.
The group then made their way to City Hall.
Police said most of the crowd left the area at around 12:30 a.m.
It’s quieter now. Most officers hopped in their van and drove off for now...probably about 50-60 people here. pic.twitter.com/MLfGfH5r12— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) October 5, 2020
In total, six people were arrested overnight. The following people were booked into the Multnomah County Jail:
- Patrick Welsch, 29, Seattle, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Jeff Singer, 33, of Portland, charged with assaulting a public safety officer, first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a peace officer, and third-degree escape.
- Devlin Oneill, 30, of Portland, charged with first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a peace officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Jason Grant, 22, of Vancouver, charged with first-degree criminal mischief.
- Conor Finnegan, 28, of Portland, charged with first-degree criminal mischief.
- Amber Purkapile, 21, of Portland, charged with second-degree criminal mischief.
LOL, The mayor, County DA and city attorney, backed up by our governor will make sure these democrat/leftist protestors or not prosecuted and back out on the street by morning.
Sure..arrests were made, but they won't be prosecuted..and they know it. They can block traffic, smash windows, set fires, and assault police, with impunity. They've been doing it for over 4 months now, with no end in sight, because Ted and Kate are clueless and gutless.
Why are these still called protests and not what they are? Riots.
Nobody was charged with driving the wrong way down a one-way street, and blocking traffic???
