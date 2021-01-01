PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were shot late Thursday night in north Portland, police said.
On New Year’s Eve, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at Northeast Alberta Street and Northeast Mallory Avenue.
At the scene, police found two people with gunshot wounds.
Police said the severity of the victim’s injuries is not being released at this time.
Police did not say if the victims were hospitalized. No suspect information was released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033 or Detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508.
Earlier Thursday, Portland police said officers responded to the city’s 879th reported shooting of 2020.
