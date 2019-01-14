NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A 33-year-old Newport man was arrested Sunday after police say he made threatening comments to an 8-year-old girl.
Officers responded to the historic bayfront, near the 600 block of Southwest Bay Boulevard, and contacted the victim and her parents.
Police said an investigation revealed that Eric Ross Drennen had made statements to the victim about molesting her, as well as placed the victim in fear of personal harm by his words and actions.
Drennen was located in the area. When officers tried to talk to Drennen, he walked away.
Police said officers attempted to detain Drennen, but he resisted.
Once he was detained, he resisted when officers tried to load him into a patrol vehicle, according to police.
Officers requested a jail transport van to avoid risk of injury to Drennen or any officers. Once the van was on scene, officers were able to secure Drennen inside.
Drennen was booked into the Lincoln County jail on charges of disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.