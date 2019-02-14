NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A knife-wielding Newport man told police he was scared after he allegedly threatened to hurt and kill customers and an employee at a local business.
Police arrested Zebedee Matthew Shultz, 36, after officers earlier in the day responded to the 200 block of Northwest Coast Street for a 911 hang-up call.
Investigators say Shultz had entered the business in an enraged state and began arguing with customers.
Shultz allegedly threatened to hurt or kill customers before leaving the business and returning a short time later, demanding a refund for a beverage he had purchased, according to the police department.
When an employee was not able to provide a refund, Shultz became violent again, police say, making threats to staff and patrons.
Officers say Shultz grabbed money out of the employee tip jar before leaving the business for a second time, returning about five minutes later, arguing with a customer and then pushing that customer.
The customer attempted to use the business’ phone to call police, but Shultz grabbed the phone away and left for a third time, according to officers.
Shultz threatened an employee who followed him and attempted to retrieve the phone, chasing the employee and threatening to kill him, the police department says.
According to investigators, Shultz threw the business’ phone on top of a nearby roof before walking to his house, changing his clothes and grabbing two knives.
Officers intercepted him as he was walking back toward the business. Shultz allegedly told officers he had only grabbed the knives because he was scared of the people at the business and said he was just going for a walk.
Shultz was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail, where he is facing charges of menacing theft in the third degree and disorderly conduct.
