NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – Two Newport men were detained early Sunday morning after police say they illegally entered a hotel room and barricaded themselves inside using furniture.
Officers responded to the Shilo Inn in Newport at approximately 2 a.m. and attempted to contact 25-year-old Daniel Casey and 24-year-old Tylor Dixon, but found they had barricaded themselves inside the room by placing furniture against the door. The officers assisted by Shilo Inn employees removed some of the furniture and unlocked the door.
Casey was immediately located and detailed without incident, the police department says.
Officers say Dixon had further barricaded himself inside the bathroom and refused to come out. Police used a battering ram to enter the bathroom and detained him.
Dixon and Casey are both facing a charge of burglary in the first degree.
Dixon is also facing a criminal mischief charge for damage he caused to the interior of the bathroom while trying to break down a wall to escape into an adjoining room, according to police.
