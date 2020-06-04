Police: ‘Nightly pattern’ of criminal acts by ‘agitators’ observed after peaceful protests in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As another night of protests concluded in downtown Portland, police stated early Thursday morning that “agitators” continue to spark violence in the city.
Wednesday marked the sixth day in a row in which demonstrators took to the streets of Portland to protest against police brutality and honor George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.
Thousands gathered and demonstrated peacefully for hours, including marching across the Willamette River.
According to police, the Justice Center in downtown remained a hot spot for engagement throughout Wednesday from “agitators.” Police said that several times during the demonstration, some would throw projectiles at the fence around the center and at the officers who were guarding it. Police thanked the peaceful demonstrators who “united their voices together to stop the agitators and keep the demonstration safe.”
Police said the peaceful protesters dispersed from the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Street at around 2 a.m. Thursday, but a small group remained.
On Southwest 2nd Avenue between Southwest Main and Salmon Streets, those who did not leave set fire to a large dumpster, newspaper boxes, and what appeared to be a large pile of books. Windows on a nearby building were also smashed at that time.
Officers intervened at about 2:30 a.m., after police said a security officer was hit in the head. A safety barrier was created by police for the security officer so he could get medical attention. When officers were leaving from making the safety barrier, a PPB officer was hit in the jaw with a full can beer, which was thrown by “one of the agitators.” The officer received medical treatment.
At 3 a.m., the small group continued to vandalize buildings and light fires. Police advised people who were still in the area that a civil disturbance had been declared and they needed to leave. If they did not leave, force or crowd control munitions would be used against them.
An hour later, people had dispersed, a number of arrests had been made and two vehicles “associated with the agitators” were towed. Police have not said how many people were arrested nor released additional information on the alleged crimes.
During Wednesday’s demonstrations, police said they stopped a vehicle and the driver was arrested for an incident which occurred during the demonstrations Tuesday night. According to police, the vehicle nearly struck one of the Portland Police Rapid Response Teams. The investigation is ongoing, and police did not release additional details.
"The Portland Police Bureau continues to have dialog with the demonstration organizers to facilitate safety for all and to allow for the exercise of First Amendment Rights," Portland Police Bureau Chief Jami Resch said in a statement. "Tonight was a great example of a safe and responsible demonstration. This speaks to the testament of the thousands of participants and sends a powerful message. I greatly appreciate the community for expressing themselves while respecting others.
"We have witnessed a pattern of behavior in the past several days where select agitators remain and target the police, engage in crimes, and cause disorder. We will continue our efforts to identify, arrest, and hold responsible those who engage in crimes in our City," Resch said.
