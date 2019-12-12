PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have determined that no crime was committed after investigating the report of a noose found in a mechanical room at Chapman Elementary School in northwest Portland.
A letter was sent home to parents in October. Principal Pamela Van Der Wolf wrote that a maintenance worker found the noose in an area typically only used by custodial and maintenance staff.
The principal described the situation at that time as “incredibly disturbing” and said “hate speech is never tolerated in any PPS school or anywhere in our district.”
Administrators said there was no indication any students were involved or were witnesses.
The case was reported to police as a possible bias crime. On Thursday, the Portland Police Bureau reported the findings from the investigation.
“While an employee did find an item that they perceived to be a noose, no one came forward to police to report having been the victim of a crime. After investigating, there is no evidence that a crime occurred, and no evidence to support that the item was placed with the intent to cause fear in the community,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police said they investigate all reports of bias-motivated crimes and detectives encourage anyone who is the victim of any such crime to contact law enforcement.
