PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland City Hall was evacuated Monday morning after police received a report of a suspicious package at the building.
Members of the Portland Police Bureau’s Explosive Disposal Unit responded to the 1200 block of Southwest 4th Avenue around 9:36 a.m. and evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution, according to law enforcement. Police closed streets in the immediate area and closed Terry Schrunk Plaza.
UPDATE: City Hall has been evacuated due to a report of a suspicious package. Members of @PortlandPolice’s Explosive Disposal Unit are investigating now.Please follow PPB for updates. pic.twitter.com/kIphzHnbFB— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 15, 2019
Police Monday afternoon determined there was no risk to the public due to the package at City Hall and worked to clear the scene. Once the scene was clear, police said City Hall would resume normal operations.
JUST IN: police say there is NO threat to city hall with the suspicious package they’ve been investigating. They’re working to clear the scene right now so normal operations can resume. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/quQt88BeiB— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) July 15, 2019
A bomb threat led to the evacuation of City Hall earlier this month; that threat was deemed not credible.
