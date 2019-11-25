PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A non-custodial mother took her daughter from a Portland home and went to Portland International Airport where she had a flight booked to Alaska, according to police.
Devona S. Culver, 32, was arrested at the airport on charges of burglary and attempted custodial interference.
The investigation began at 4:43 a.m. Monday when officers responded to the 10400 block of Northeast Sacramento Street on a report of a kidnapping.
Investigators said someone entered a home through an unlocked door and took a 5-year-old girl from her bed. Detectives learned there was a custody dispute involving the girl’s parents.
Culver was then identified as the suspect.
Officers determined Culver had booked a flight to Alaska from Portland. The Portland Police Bureau, with the assistance of Port of Portland police, located Culver and her daughter at the airport within an hour of the initial 911 call.
The child was not hurt, according to police.
Culver was booked into the Multnomah County Jail
