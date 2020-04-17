Police note increase in gun violence, commercial burglaries since governor’s stay-at-home order

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The governor's order directing Oregonians to stay home has not resulted in a decrease in crime in the Portland area, with the Portland Police Bureau reporting increases in commercial burglaries and gun violence.
In the weeks since Gov. Kate Brown has issued the order, the city of Portland has seen an 80% increase in break-ins at businesses, according to the bureau.
"We're seeing definitely a trend to commercial burglaries, with a lot of people not at the businesses at what would be their regular hours, as well as after hours," Detective Darren Posey, a member of the Police Bureau's Burglary Task Force, said.
According to the bureau's statistics, robbery calls have stayed steady, but investigators say those committing the crimes are targeting essential businesses that are open during the statewide closure.
"Marijuana shops, I think, are classified as essential businesses, and they're open," Detective Brett Hawkinson, who works with the buerau's Robbery Division, said. "We've seen some porn store robberies. But then also we've seen some grocery stores. Mini Marts. And banks."
Gun violence also has seen a slight uptick in Portland, with the bureau reporting 226 calls for shots fired since the order to stay home was implemented, compared to 156 calls before that.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team has confiscated 25 firearms.
"Several of these guns have extended magazines upwards of 30 round capacity, and several of these guns have connected back to other shootings," Sgt. Kenneth Duilio, a member of the GVRT, said.
Chief Jami Resch said speeding remains a problem across the city, with citations doubling since mid-March.
