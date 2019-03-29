PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Portland Thursday night.
At around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 5300 block of Southeast Stark Street.
Once at the scene, officers located evidence of gunfire. Officers also located an unoccupied vehicle and an occupied home that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire.
Police said that no victims or suspects were located at the scene. They also said there have been no reports of any victims arriving at area hospitals.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is leading the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or at brian.sims@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.