RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - An off-duty Portland police bureau sergeant was arrested on Thursday for domestic violence.
Police said off-duty Portland Police Bureau Sergeant James J. Morris was arrested by the Ridgefield Police Department on a charge of fourth degree domestic violence assault.
Morris was taken to the Clark County Jail, according to police.
Morris was placed on paid administrative leave and his police powers will be revoked pending an internal investigation per Portland Police Bureau policy.
Police said Morris was a 20-year-veteran of the Portland Police Bureau and was assigned to the Forensic Evidence Division.
