PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An officer with the Portland Police Bureau was assaulted this morning while on duty, according to the agency.
Officials say the officer was working at the Penumbra Kelly Building in southeast Portland when it happened.
According to PPB’s web site, the bureau holds its sex offender registration at that location every Wednesday.
FOX 12 spoke with several men on the sexual offender registry, who said there are normally two female officers who handle the task.
This morning, as registration was taking place, a man entered the building and assaulted an officer, police said.
Officials tell FOX 12, another officer drove the victim to a nearby hospital, where the officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A man, who does not want to be identified because he is a convicted sex offender, says he’s always been treated with dignity by the officer in charge of the registry detail.
“I haven’t had any disrespect toward me whatsoever,” the man said. “I just don’t understand why someone would go in there, when they’re there to help and they get assaulted.”
Police have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Noah James Wilson. Records show he is a registered sex offender in Washington, D.C.
In 2004, Wilson was convicted of luring a minor for sexual exploitation in Arizona.
Police say he was arrested this morning and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. His bail is set at $5,000.
It is still unclear whether Wilson was at the Penumbra Kelly Building today to register as a sex offender in the state of Oregon.
This sign was posted at the Penumbra Kelly Bldg where #portlandpolice register sex offenders every Wed.Registration closed early after an officer was assaulted by a convicted sex offender this morning.Officer is okay, suspect is in jail. More details at 6 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/vntygqsD6K— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) October 18, 2018
After the assault, registration was closed for the day. There was a sign posted on the door of the building, redirecting anyone needing to register to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in Fairview.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
