EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after an officer fired their weapon at a suspect who stole a patrol vehicle in Eugene Wednesday morning.
Police said an officer stopped two suspicious men in the area of 15th and Pearl Alley just before 4 a.m. One of the suspects fled and the officer pursued on foot.
According to police, another officer arrived to the scene and found the second suspect stealing the first officer's patrol vehicle. Police said shots were fired by the second officer.
The stolen patrol vehicle was found unoccupied a short time later at 15th and High Street.
Police said a Springfield K-9 was brought in to search for the suspect. He was located and taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to police.
Both of the suspects, who have not been identified, were detained.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Roadways at 14th and Pearl and 16th and High Street are closed. Drivers should avoid the area and take alternate routes.
The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is leading the investigation.
