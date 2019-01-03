PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An officer fired his weapon after police say a domestic violence suspect armed with a knife charged at him and other officers.
Portland police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Stacy Lee Apartments, located at 141 Northeast 147th Avenue, at around 11:22 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived to the scene, they contacted several people believed to be involved in the disturbance.
Police said during the contact, 34-year-old Anita Marie Ruiz grabbed a knife and charged at officers. As Ruiz came toward the officers, an officer fired one round from his service firearm.
No one was injured in the incident.
Ruiz was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
The officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave while the Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County District Attorney's Office investigate the incident.
"Domestic violence calls can be the most volatile and complex calls to which officers will respond," said Chief Danielle Outlaw. "I'm thankful there were no injuries or loss of life during this incident. The Police Bureau will conduct a thorough investigation and will share additional information when appropriate."
Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
