LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - A Lake Oswego police officer hit a pedestrian in the road on Tuesday.
The crash happened at A Avenue and 4th Street Tuesday evening.
The officer was responding to a domestic violence call when they hit the woman in the road while turning onto A Avenue.
The woman was taken to the hospital.
Police believe she has minor injuries.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is now investigating.
