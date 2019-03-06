Police officer injured by hatchet-wielding man near Portland middle school

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland police officer is recovering from a stab wound after trying to arrest a man armed with a hatchet and a knife Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. near Southeast 28th Place and Southeast Division Street while police were responding to an emergency call.
Multiple people reported to police that the man was agitated, yelling and was taking off his clothing.
Police later confirmed the man was under the influence of an unknown substance.
Nearby Hoseford Middle School went into lockout during the incident as a precaution, according to police.
Officers contacted the man and say he threw down his weapons and charged at them. The man was arrested and, during the incident, stabbed a sergeant with a smaller knife that was concealed in his hand, police say.
Police confirm the sergeant's injury is non-life-threatening.
In total, two knives, a hatchet, and a multi-tool were seized. Police continue to investigate and have not identified the man.
