PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police arrested a man Saturday after they say he hit an officer in the head with a pipe.
According to police, 36-year-old Tsegay A. Abraha assaulted the officer near Southeast 45th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
The officer was in the area around 7:15 p.m. responding to reports of a man throwing rocks at vehicles.
The officer detained Abraha and arrested him when additional officers arrived to help. Police seized a pipe found near the scene as evidence and believe it was used to assault the officer.
Police later contacted the person who originally called them to the scene and confirmed Abraha had thrown a pipe at her car.
Investigators also learned Abraha allegedly assaulted a person with a pipe earlier in the 2500 block of Southeast 41st Avenue. The woman said Abraha hit her while she was on her front porch and also damaged some of her property. The woman did not require medical attention, according to police.
The officer involved in the alleged assault Saturday night was rushed to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.
Abraha was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and is facing charges of assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information about Abraha or the alleged assault to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0479 or shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
