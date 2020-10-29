SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A suspect was shot and killed Thursday morning following a foot pursuit and shooting involving an officer, according to the Salem Police Department.
Police said an officer was conducting a traffic investigation at around 9:50 a.m. when the involved vehicle crashed at 17th Street Northeast and Court Street Northeast.
The driver fled from the vehicle on foot and the officer chased after the driver into a backyard on Court Street NE.
According to police, shots were fired during a confrontation in the backyard.
The suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect's name has not yet been released.
Police said the officer was struck in the ankle and was treated by medical staff.
The involved-officer, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.
Following the shooting, 17th Street NE was closed between Chemeketa Street and State Street and Court Street NE was closed between 17th Street and 14th Street during the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. Salem police said further information will be released by Oregon State Police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Gawd please don't let it by another unarmed black guy.
