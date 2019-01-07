Police: Officer used Taser before deadly shooting of intruder in SE Portland home

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A police officer used a Taser on an intruder in a southeast Portland home, but it was not effective and the suspect was subsequently shot and killed, according to investigators.
The Portland Police Bureau released new information Monday about Sunday’s deadly officer-involved shooting on the 9600 block of Southeast Market Street.
The officer was identified as Officer Consider Vosu, who has been on the force for nearly two years.
Investigators said Vosu responded to a home after a 911 caller reported a man was outside and would not leave the property.
Desmond Pescaia lives in the home and told FOX 12 the suspect started pounding on his door at around 2 p.m. The stranger asked for water, which Pescaia gave to him, but the man then refused to leave, asked to come inside and claimed someone was trying to kill him.
The officer arrived and located the suspect, and the suspect went into the home without permission.
Investigators said based on witness statements and physical evidence, Vosu deployed his Taser, but detectives believe the Taser was not effective and the officer then fired his duty firearm.
The suspect was provided medical aid at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
During the investigation, a knife was located inside the home and seized as evidence.
Pescaia told FOX 12 the suspect rushed the officer with the knife. Pescaia also said the officer’s actions saved both their lives.
An autopsy on the 36-year-old suspect was performed, but his name and cause of death have not yet been released.
Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov.
