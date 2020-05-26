CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man injured an officer while being taken into custody Friday evening, according to the Corvallis Police Department.
At around 9:15 p.m., police said Eduardo Benitez-Garcia lunged inside the window of the Dutch Bros. Coffee at Northwest 4th and Northwest Harrison and attempted to hit an employee after she asked if he wanted to buy a drink.
Officers responded to the scene and located Benitez-Garcia nearby.
According to police, Benitez-Garcia was combative and broke an officer's ankle while being taken into custody.
Benitez-Garcia was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of assault on a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, second-degree burglary, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Police said this was not the first time Benitez-Garcia was contacted by officers last week. He was also arrested on charges of attempted assault on a public safety officer, but was cited in lieu of custody due to current Benton County Jail protocols.
The Corvallis Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed Benitez-Garcia attempting to assault the Dutch Bros. employee or fighting with the officers to contact Officer David Vidal at 541-766-6924.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Illegal alien pandemic?
I bet the pig broke his own ankle. Probably improper footwear.
Texting from jail or your mom's basement?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.