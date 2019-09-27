PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man who police say had a firearm in his possession during a foot patrol in the Rose City Park neighborhood Thursday.
During the patrol, officers walked up to a parked vehicle in the 6700 block of Northeast Tillamook Street and contacted the person inside, identified as 36-year-old Imani Elliott.
Police said officers learned that Elliott was armed with a handgun. He was taken into custody without incident.
Following an investigation, police said Elliott was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm (city code).
Police said the handgun and other items were seized and placed into evidence.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
