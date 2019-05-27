EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Three officers were assaulted Sunday night while responding to a reported street fight involving at least nine people, the Eugene Police Department says.
The officers just after 10:30 p.m. responded to a home the 4500 block of Avalon Street. According to police, one officer at the scene heard and then observed a woman being assault inside the home and rushed inside with two other officers. The officers were immediately attacked by people inside of the house, according to police, who say the people grabbed and punched them.
One man allegedly knocked an officer to the ground, stood over him and punched him in the face. That man was identified as Jesus Arcario Moreno, 28, of Springfield. Another officer tried to use a stun gun on him, but it was ineffective, according to police.
Police say Moreno fled the scene on foot and was located in a nearby vehicle and taken into custody without incident. He is facing several charges, including two counts of assault on a public safety officer, assault in the fourth degree, interfering with police, and escape from custody.
Police also arrested two other people during the confrontation.
According to police, Evelyn Yaneth Quezada, 26, of Springfield, grabbed onto officers during the assault and intervened as they tried to detain subjects. When an officer pushed her back, police say she came back at him and was sprayed with pepper spray.
Jesus Noel Gonzalez, 28, of Eugene, was arrested after allegedly following officers outside of the house and challenging them as they fell back to await additional units.
Police say Gonzalez refused to obey commands and struggled with officers, during which a taser was applied. He continued to struggle and officers resorted to a drive stun with the taser, during which Gonzales attempted to grab the taser, according to police. At that point, officers gained control of Gonzales and took him into custody.
It was found, once order was restored, that there had been about 15 intoxicated and disorderly subjects at the residence and at least one small child, according to police. Three involved officers suffered minor injuries.
Quezada and Gonzalez face charges of interfering with police and disorderly conduct. Gonzalez also faces a charge of resisting arrest.
