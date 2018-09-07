BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man who was armed with a knife was injured in an officer-involved shooting along Beaverton Hillsdale Highway Friday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the area of Southwest Jamieson Road and Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy on reports of a man who was riding a bicycle and carrying a knife around 8:30 a.m.
Police located the man and shots were fired near the 7-Eleven at Southwest 91st and Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy.
The man was injured in the shooting but was conscious and alert when he was transported to a hospital, police said.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who works at the Bottle Redemption Center who said police wouldn’t let him go to work.
“I says well I work there and he says it’s closed. So I came over and watched it for a few minutes and then called my supervisor and she informed me that there was a shooting going on over here,” Jimmy Suggs said.
Suggs said there are numerous homeless people and some with mental health issues that go into the center a lot.
“I see them all day. I probably know who the person is. Well don’t know him personally but seen him frequently in the bottle drop. We’ve got some strange kinds coming through the bottle drop every day,” he added.
The extent of the man’s injuries and his condition are not currently known.
This is a developing story, stick with FOX 12 as updates come in.
