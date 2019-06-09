PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police on Sunday investigated an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in northwest Portland.
Police say just before 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a commercial building, located at 1331 NW Lovejoy St., on a report of a disturbance where a man was reportedly armed with a knife and threatened to have an explosive device.
When officers arrived, they found a man and woman in the stairwell of the building.
Police say the woman appeared to be injured and the man was holding the woman at knifepoint.
Officers said they tried to communicate with the suspect. According to the bureau, officers first used less-lethal force, before shooting the man.
Police have not said what type of less-lethal force was used, or how many times the man was shot. They also have not released specific details about why officers were forced to shoot.
Police did say the man was shot by two officers. Their identities will be released Monday.
The man died at the scene before medical personnel arrived. Police are working to identify him.
No officers were injured.
The woman was injured prior to officers arriving, according to police. She was taken to the hospital and has been treated and released.
Police say they have no information about whether the man and woman knew each other.
The incident prompted a nearby Safeway store to evacuate and close. FOX 12 spoke with Jess Brown, who was shopping at the time.
“We were shopping and the employees said there’s a bomb threat in the parking garage and so we need to evacuate, so we just left our groceries in the cart and left the building,” Brown said.
Police say the Explosive Disposal Unit responded to the scene and determined there was not an explosive and that there is no threat to the public. Officers also recovered a knife at the scene.
Brown says she couldn’t believe how quickly it all happened.
“That’s very surprising because I would say it was less than five minutes between the time I was in the garage and the time we left the store so I didn’t see anything when I was there,” she said.
The Safeway store is back open.
A woman who works nearby said, lately, she’s felt more uneasy in the Pearl District.
“I don’t feel safe knowing these people maybe aren’t safe or could act out or they could have a moment,” Josie Eddy said.
This is the third deadly officer-involved shooting for the bureau so far this year.
In 2018, police shot and killed three people in six separate shootings.
Homicide detectives and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.
