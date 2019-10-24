Police: Ohio man arrested with 632 pounds of marijuana in pickup in S. Oregon

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Ohio man was arrested in southern Oregon with 632 pounds of marijuana and nearly 37 pounds of suspected butane honey oil extract in his pickup, according to Oregon State Police.
A trooper stopped the driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup on Highway 140E in Klamath County for a traffic violation at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
During the stop, the trooper said probable cause was developed to search the pickup.
Investigators said the marijuana and BHO extract were destined for Ohio. The driver, 41-year-old Dustin R. Schoenhofer of Ohio, was arrested on charges including exporting marijuana, exporting extract, and possession and distribution of controlled substances.
He was booked into the Klamath County Jail.
The OSP Domestic Highway Enforcement team routinely conducts illegal drug trafficking missions throughout the state “to identify and disrupt all criminal conduct on Oregon highways and identify elements of drug trafficking organizations for further investigation and dismantling,” according to OSP.
