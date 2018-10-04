MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - One suspect was arrested and another is sought after a home invasion and robbery in McMinnville late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a home, located in the 1600 block of Northwest 2nd Street, just before 12 a.m. on the report of a home invasion.
According to police, the residents reported that two men wearing masks forced open the front door, entered the victim's bedroom and stole several items. One of the suspects reportedly had a knife.
Both men fled the home running in different directions.
Officers, along with a Newberg K-9, searched the area for the suspects. During the search, officers learned that one of the suspects was possibly seen entering a nearby apartment.
Police said officers obtained consent to enter and search the apartment. While inside, officers found stolen property and clothing worn by the suspects.
One of the suspects, identified as 24-year-old Evan Andrew Gibby, was located inside the apartment. According to police, Gibby admitted to being one of the two masked men who committed the robbery.
Gibby was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, menacing, third-degree theft, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, and possession of a controlled substance - heroin.
Police said they believe this was a targeted home invasion and robbery and the victims and suspects knew each other.
The second suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Judas Rodrigo Rocha, of Newberg.
Anyone with information about Rocha's whereabouts is asked to call the McMinnville Police Department at 503-434-6500. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Desmond or Officer Eckroth at 503-434-7307.
