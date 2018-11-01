LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - One person was arrested and another is sought after police say they burglarized a construction site in Lake Oswego early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a burglary alarm at The Springs at Lake Oswego, located at 3900 Kruse Way Place, at around 1:50 a.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they saw two suspects leave through an opening cut in the chain link fence surrounding the property and run away.
Police said one of the suspects, identified as Rosendo Sanchez-Martinez, 24, was found hiding under a nearby bus and taken into custody without incident.
According to police, a pistol hidden by Sanchez-Martinez was found under the tire of the bus. Officers also found a stolen Jeep parked next to the bus.
Narcotics, stolen wire and a stolen handgun were found in the construction site, according to police.
Police said the second suspect was not located. A description of the suspect is not available at this time.
Sanchez-Martinez was booked into the Clackamas County Jail and will be charged with second-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance - heroin, trespass with a firearm, and second-degree theft. He also had a warrant out for possession of a controlled substance - meth.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
