Police: One injured in N. Portland shooting, suspect at large

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was hospitalized early Monday morning after a shooting in north Portland, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a reported shooting near North Trenton Street and North Hamlin Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, police found one victim.
Officers provided aid until medical first responders arrived, PPB said. The victim, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
Police said officers searched the scene for evidence, but the suspect had already left the area. PPB did not provide a suspect description. No other details on the shooting have been released.
The shooting is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-219656.
(1) comment
Portland is a freaking shooting gallery.
