PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who they say stabbed a man at a northeast Portland apartment complex Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the Rosewood Manor Apartments, located at 4810 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, at around 4:48 a.m. on the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man with stab wounds. Police said medical personnel provided treatment to the victim, but he declined transport to a local hospital.
The victims injuries are believed to be minor, according to police.
Police said an investigation revealed the victim contacted the suspect near a dumpster in the apartment complex area. The suspect then stabbed the victim multiple times.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.
Police said the suspect was described as a white man in his 30's, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, black jacket, and blue jeans with a patch on one of the legs.
Anyone with information about the assault or suspect is asked to call the PPB Detective Division's Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
