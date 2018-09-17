PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was injured in a stabbing that happened in northwest Portland Monday morning.
Officers responded to the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street just after 7 a.m. on the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
Police said a man matching the suspect's description was located and taken into custody near Northwest 16th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street. The suspect's identity will be released after he is booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
According to police, officers located a knife near where the suspect was taken into custody. Officers believe the knife found was used in the stabbing and it was seized as evidence.
During the investigation the ramps from northbound and southbound I-405 to NW Glisan Street will be closed and NW Glisan Street will be closed between NW 14th Ave. and NW 17th Ave.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.