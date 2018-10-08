PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a death in the Lents Neighborhood after responding to several shots fired calls Sunday night.
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Southeast 94th Avenue at around 11:47 p.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found an injured man lying in the street. Medical aid was provided, but the man did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was shot.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate any suspect(s).
Members with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Homicide Detail will conduct the homicide investigation.
Police said they do not believe there is a danger to the community. No other details about the shooting have been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the PPB Detective Division's Homicide Detail at 503-823-0479.
